‘Possibly hazardous’ device causing school transportation delays, CMS confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several Charlotte-area schools are facing transportation delays after a “possibly hazardous” device was found at a home close to multiple schools.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called out to the 1900 block of Pine Mountain Road after a device described as old and possibly hazardous was found at a home Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation into the device has led to increased police activity and road closures in the area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent a message out to families to say that transportation for the following schools would be impacted: West Mecklenburg High School, River Oaks Academy, Coulwood STEM Academy, Piedmont Middle School, Lincoln Heights Montessori, Ranson Middle School, Whitewater Academy and Whitewater Middle School, Blythe Elementary, North Academy of World Languages, JM Alexander Middle School, Metro School, Charlotte Mecklenburg Academy, Long Creek Elementary and Turning Point Academy.

