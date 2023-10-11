Police: Teen arrested for bringing gun to Stanly Co. school

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police arrested a teen who allegedly brought a gun onto the campus of a Stanly County school.

A school resource officer at Albemarle High School received a report Wednesday of a person with a gun on campus and began investigating, according to the Albemarle Police Department.

The teen was arrested for possession of a firearm on school grounds, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

