Police investigating homicide in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in east Charlotte on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Wenda Place, just off Idlewild Road, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

It is unclear how the person was killed or if anyone has been arrested.

The homicide is the second in the city within about a seven-hour span.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

