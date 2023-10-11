PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police investigating homicide in east Charlotte

The incident happened just off Idlewild Road on Wednesday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in east Charlotte on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Wenda Place, just off Idlewild Road, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

It is unclear how the person was killed or if anyone has been arrested.

The homicide is the second in the city within about a seven-hour span.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Man killed in shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station

