Police investigating homicide in east Charlotte
The incident happened just off Idlewild Road on Wednesday morning.
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in east Charlotte on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened on Wenda Place, just off Idlewild Road, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.
It is unclear how the person was killed or if anyone has been arrested.
The homicide is the second in the city within about a seven-hour span.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Related: Man killed in shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.