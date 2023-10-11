PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Partners In Learning to formally dedicate new facility on Wednesday

Partners In Learning was created in the spring of 1996 by a group of individuals that wanted to build a place that would include all children.
Partners In Learning was created in the spring of 1996 by a group of individuals that wanted to...
Partners In Learning was created in the spring of 1996 by a group of individuals that wanted to build a place that would include all children.(Source: WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Partners In Learning in Salisbury will hold a ribbon cutting and open house at its new facility on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Partners announced plans for the facility in 2020 after auto dealers Gerry and Brenda Wood donated land off Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The new center will replace the Catawba College location.

Partners In Learning was created in the spring of 1996 by a group of individuals who wanted to build a place that would include all children, including those with special needs and those who come from low-income families.

According to its website, Partners In Learning is a model center for inclusion, providing early intervention services to children with special needs, including developmental therapy and special instruction, as well as support for parents.

Partners In Learning now provides early intervention services across 16 counties in North Carolina. Partners In Learning has a comprehensive network of services in place for children with special needs regardless of family economic resources.

Among other things, the new facility has space for more classrooms and allows space for a staff psychologist to practice therapy techniques for children with autism, saving travel times for parents.

More than 360 children are on a waiting list to be part of Partners In Learning in Salisbury. The childcare organization welcomes all children, including low-income and special needs.

The event will be held at 1775 S. Martin Luther King, Jr., Ave. in Salisbury. The public is invited.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Highway 321 has closed the bridge over Lake Hickory on Tuesday afternoon.
Police: Crash closes Highway 321 bridge near Granite Falls
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
Dezire Reaquan Goldman is accused of stealing an ambulance from Iredell Health System.
Mooresville police arrest man accused of stealing ambulance, leading officers on chase
Cortez Quandaz Springs, 23, was charged.
Three Charlotte men arrested after chase on I-85 in Rowan, Davidson
Pat and June Kelly were married on Oct. 10, 1953, and moved to Charlotte in 1972.
‘They have touched so many lives’: Charlotte couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Latest News

Man killed in shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station
Man killed in shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station
CMPD is investigating after a person was killed on Wenda Place on Wednesday morning.
Police investigating homicide at east Charlotte home
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 02: J. Cole (L) and Drake (R) perform during the Dreamville...
Drake proves he loves Charlotte with a new song and promises “something special” with J. Cole
Four people, including two kids, were hurt after a crash sent a SUV into a Rock Hill restaurant.
2 adults, 2 children hurt after crash sends SUV into Rock Hill restaurant