Partners In Learning to formally dedicate new facility on Wednesday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Partners In Learning in Salisbury will hold a ribbon cutting and open house at its new facility on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Partners announced plans for the facility in 2020 after auto dealers Gerry and Brenda Wood donated land off Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The new center will replace the Catawba College location.

Partners In Learning was created in the spring of 1996 by a group of individuals who wanted to build a place that would include all children, including those with special needs and those who come from low-income families.

According to its website, Partners In Learning is a model center for inclusion, providing early intervention services to children with special needs, including developmental therapy and special instruction, as well as support for parents.

Partners In Learning now provides early intervention services across 16 counties in North Carolina. Partners In Learning has a comprehensive network of services in place for children with special needs regardless of family economic resources.

Among other things, the new facility has space for more classrooms and allows space for a staff psychologist to practice therapy techniques for children with autism, saving travel times for parents.

More than 360 children are on a waiting list to be part of Partners In Learning in Salisbury. The childcare organization welcomes all children, including low-income and special needs.

The event will be held at 1775 S. Martin Luther King, Jr., Ave. in Salisbury. The public is invited.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.