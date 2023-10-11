Nice weather continues Wednesday before rain chances increase late in the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our beautiful stretch of weather will continue for at least another day before rain chances move back in late in the week.

Wednesday looks to be another warm, dry day with highs in the 70s. There likely won’t be as much sunshine as the past several days as clouds begin to roll in.

There is a chance for some showers in the Charlotte area on Thursday, but the forecast looks mostly dry.

By Friday and Saturday, a cold front will have moved in, bringing increased chances for rain ahead of cooler temperatures on Sunday. Highs Sunday will only reach the upper 60s, starting a trend for the start of next week.

