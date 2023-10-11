PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Nice weather continues Wednesday before rain chances increase late in the week

Wednesday will stay dry and warm, but clouds will start to move back in.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our beautiful stretch of weather will continue for at least another day before rain chances move back in late in the week.

Wednesday looks to be another warm, dry day with highs in the 70s. There likely won’t be as much sunshine as the past several days as clouds begin to roll in.

There is a chance for some showers in the Charlotte area on Thursday, but the forecast looks mostly dry.

By Friday and Saturday, a cold front will have moved in, bringing increased chances for rain ahead of cooler temperatures on Sunday. Highs Sunday will only reach the upper 60s, starting a trend for the start of next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Highway 321 has closed the bridge over Lake Hickory on Tuesday afternoon.
Police: Crash closes Highway 321 bridge near Granite Falls
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
Dezire Reaquan Goldman is accused of stealing an ambulance from Iredell Health System.
Mooresville police arrest man accused of stealing ambulance, leading officers on chase
Cortez Quandaz Springs, 23, was charged.
Three Charlotte men arrested after chase on I-85 in Rowan, Davidson
Pat and June Kelly were married on Oct. 10, 1953, and moved to Charlotte in 1972.
‘They have touched so many lives’: Charlotte couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Latest News

Seasonable week ahead, cooler by the weekend
Temperatures near average before late-week cold front
A mix of sun and clouds today with more sunshine than cloud cover.
Temperatures near average before late-week cold front
Temperatures warming up for midweek as rain chances return Friday
Temperatures warming up for midweek as rain chances return Friday
Temperatures are warming up as we approach midweek, before things cool back off toward the...
Temperatures near average before late-week cold front