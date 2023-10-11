PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC restaurant owner accused of putting camera in women’s bathroom

By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The owner of a restaurant in Mocksville has been charged with 20 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies with the Davie County Sheriff’s Office say they discovered a camera in the women’s restroom of the restaurant owned by Luigi Carciati.

On Wednesday, deputies and a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at 577 Whitney Road in Mocksville, N.C.

According to the report, the sheriff’s office had received multiple tips through the State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Investigators said these tips established enough probable cause to apply for a search warrant related to child exploitation.

Deputies seized four digital devices from the residence related to the tips that had been received. Once at the residence, deputies say probable cause was discovered on an electronic device that led investigators to a second location.

An additional search warrant was served at 155 Gaither St. in Mocksville. This location is the La Vita E Bella restaurant, owned by Carciati.

During a search of the business location, deputies say a concealed camera was discovered in the women’s restroom. The Davie County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to review the data on the seized devices at this time, and detectives will be attempting to identify women who may have been recorded in the restroom.

As a result of the evidence located from both search warrants, Carciati, 47, was arrested and charged with 20 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor. Carciati is currently being held at the Davie County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

This case is currently under investigation. Deputies say that if you have any information, please contact Detective Sergeant C. Bolin with the Davie County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 336-936-2985 or sheriff@dcsonc.com.

