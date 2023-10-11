Making pumpkin coffee cake croissants with Honeybear Bake Shop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Our week of fall, pumpkin-themed treats continues with some delicious pumpkin coffee cake croissants.

Chef Hannah Neville of Honeybear Bake Shop joined the show to make the dessert.

Her recipe for the sweet treat is below.

Ingredients:

Assembly:

Cut the croissants in half lengthwise.

Soak both sides with the brown sugar spiced simple syrup. You may have extra syrup…add to your coffee its DELICIOUS!

On the bottom half of the croissant add a medium amount of pumpkin cookie dough. Repeat on the top half of the croissant. Top the top half of the croissant into the crumble and make sure it sticks.

Assemble the croissants back together and bake at 325 for 16 minutes.