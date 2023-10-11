PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Making pumpkin coffee cake croissants with Honeybear Bake Shop

Chef Hannah Neville of Honeybear Bake Shop joined the show to make the dessert.
Honeybear Bake Shop's pumpkin coffee cake croissants.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Our week of fall, pumpkin-themed treats continues with some delicious pumpkin coffee cake croissants.

Chef Hannah Neville of Honeybear Bake Shop joined the show to make the dessert.

Her recipe for the sweet treat is below.

Ingredients:

  • 6 Homemade/Store Bought Croissants
  • 1 Batch Pumpkin Cookie Dough (see below)
  • 1 Batch Coffee Cake Crumble (see below)
  • 1 Batch Brown Sugar Spiced Simple Syrup (see below)

Assembly:

  1. Cut the croissants in half lengthwise.
  2. Soak both sides with the brown sugar spiced simple syrup. You may have extra syrup…add to your coffee its DELICIOUS!
  3. On the bottom half of the croissant add a medium amount of pumpkin cookie dough. Repeat on the top half of the croissant. Top the top half of the croissant into the crumble and make sure it sticks.
  4. Assemble the croissants back together and bake at 325 for 16 minutes.
  5. Allow to cool and top with a dusting of powdered sugar! YUM!

Elements:

  • Pumpkin cookie dough:
    • Ingredients:
      • 8 ounces (2 sticks unsalted butter)
      • 100 grams granulated sugar
      • 50 grams brown sugar
      • 120 grams pumpkin puree
      • 2 egg yoks
      • 405 grams all purpose flour
      • 1 Tablespoon Pumpkin Pie spice
      • 2 teaspoons baking soda
      • 2 teaspoons salt
    • Directions:
      • Mix butter, sugar and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add pumpkin puree and egg yolks. Mix until combined and make sure you scrape the bottom of the bowl. Add the flour and mix until combined. Set it aside until needed.
  • Coffee cake crumble:
    • Ingredients:
      • 5 ounces all purpose flour
      • 5.28 ounces sugar
      • 4 ounces unsalted butter, cubed at room temperature
      • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
    • Directions:
      • In a Kitchen Aid mixer with a paddle attachment combine flour, sugar, butter and cinnamon. Mix until small pea sizes form. Be careful not to overmix this. Set aside until needed.
  • Brown sugar spice simple syrup:
    • Ingredients:
      • 4 ounces dark brown sugar
      • 4 ounces water
      • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
    • Directions:
      • In a small pot bring all ingredients to a boil. Set aside allow to cool.

Related: Making delicious pumpkin gnocchi with Pasta & Provisions

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concord police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning a person was barricaded and armed around...
Concord police: Incident involving armed, barricaded person resolved
Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane in a...
Victim identified in deadly north Charlotte neighborhood shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming
Torques Alonzo Strudwick, 28, was charged.
Warren Co. man wanted on violent criminal charges arrested after pursuit in Rowan Co.

Latest News

QC Life’s Kristen Miranda shows us a trick to make a sweet and frightening dessert
Making Spooky Donuts for the Halloween season!
The Bottle Tree is hosting a French wine dinner Nov. 6
The Bottle Tree celebrates the fall season with QC Life
They're preparing to open to the public next week.
‘Monarch Market’ bringing a wealth of culinary options to Uptown
Southern Christmas Show, Nauti or Nice premieres Nov. 9
Tis’ the season: Getting a preview of the Southern Christmas Show
The social event will help animals in need of a home
Waverly Witches Night Out Wine Walk helps benefit animals needing a home