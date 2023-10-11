Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday night in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers are conducting an investigation near 1900 Pavilion Blvd.

No further information has been released.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.