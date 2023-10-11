PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday night in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers are conducting an investigation near 1900 Pavilion Blvd.

No further information has been released.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

