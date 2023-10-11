PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Fundraiser helping family raise thousands after child dies in crash on way to school

A GoFundMe account has helped raise thousands of dollars for a family who lost a young child in a car crash. (Source: KVVU)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Donations have come pouring in to help a Las Vegas family who lost a young child in a car crash.

Tracy Wolfe-Coleman started a GoFundMe over the weekend on behalf of the family after her nephew was killed last Friday.

North Las Vegas police said a 5-year-old boy, identified by family as KK Jordan Wolfe, died after he was hit by a van while he was being dropped off at school that morning.

Police said while waiting on private property in a line of stopped vehicles to be dropped off at school, the child exited the rear driver’s side door of a vehicle and ran across the driveway.

The driver of a work van pulled out from behind the stopped vehicles to go around them and struck the boy.

The van’s driver was identified as Guillermo Chochi Senobua, 41, by police. He remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

However, investigators said they learned that he had a warrant out for his arrest in Texas and he was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

Authorities said he is also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and full-time attention to driving after the fact in connection to the deadly crash.

The family said they are devastated about losing their son but thank everyone for their support after such a tragic ordeal.

“The outpouring of love and concern is amazing, to say the least. We have had several emails requesting us to raise the goal for KK,” Wolfe-Coleman shared. “I have several emails that are stating they want the mom of this child to be able to stay home for a few months and help her other kids heal. I hope to make that happen.”

Wolfe-Coleman added, “This family will obviously never get over this horrific tragedy, but financial relief will help them stay together as a family during this time.”

As of Wednesday night, the GoFundMe account has more than $30,000 in donations.

