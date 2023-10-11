PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Drake proves he loves Charlotte with a new song and promises “something special” with J. Cole

“I’m out here on the road. You can hear it in my voice,” Drake says within the first few seconds of his latest single, “8AM in Charlotte.”
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 02: J. Cole (L) and Drake (R) perform during the Dreamville...
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 02: J. Cole (L) and Drake (R) perform during the Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 02, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo:(Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)
By Laura Barrero
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS CHARLOTTE) - Driving the news: The rapper released the new song, presumably recorded in Charlotte, and a music video featuring his son, Adonis, on Oct. 5. It’s the second single from Drake’s latest album “For All the Dogs.’”

Why it matters: It seems like Drake took a liking to Charlotte during his multi-night stint here. In addition to the shoutout in the song title, Drake said he and J. Cole, a Fayetteville native, are “gonna put something real special together for Charlotte,” a video from the concert posted by a J. Cole fan account shows.

[Go deeper: Michael Jordan to sell his majority stake in the Hornets to buyers that include J. Cole, Eric Church]

Context: Timestamp songs are sort of Drake’s thing. They’re named after the literal time and place he recorded them, as Complex’s Jordan Rose points out, adding that they “all mark a distinct moment in his career.”

  • His first timestamp song, “9AM in Dallas,” was released in 2010 ahead of his debut album.
  • “5AM in Toronto,” in his album “Care Package,” was released in 2013.
  • “6PM in New York,” appeared in his “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late” album in 2015.
  • “4PM in Calabasas,” a shoutout to the ritzy California neighborhood, was released in 2016.
  • “7AM on Bridle Path” was released in 2021 and is a nod to his estate in Toronto.

Flashback: Drake and J. Cole performed together in Raleigh earlier this year at J. Cole’s Dreamville festival.

Go deeper: 10 concerts coming to Charlotte in October, including Suki Waterhouse and John Mayer

Copyright 2023 Axios Charlotte. All rights reserved.

