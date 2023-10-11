PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Donations being raised for victims in Israel

Sam Bernstein with the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte said donations will go towards the immediate needs of the victims.
Sam Bernstein with the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte said donations will go towards...
Sam Bernstein with the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte said donations will go towards the immediate needs of the victims.(WBTV)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Jewish Federation of North America has launched a national campaign to help victims of the attacks in Israel, as Hamas militants continue to carry out attacks along the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, Sam Bernstein with the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte said donations will go towards the immediate needs of the victims.

“Short-term, you know the needs that will be addressed are to help the victims of the terror, to provide support to people who have suffered from just imaginable trauma, and to rebuild infrastructure that has been destroyed,” shared Bernstein.

Jewish federations across the country are raising money in their communities.

To find out more information and how you can donate, click here.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezire Reaquan Goldman is accused of stealing an ambulance from Iredell Health System.
Mooresville police arrest man accused of stealing ambulance, leading officers on chase
Cortez Quandaz Springs, 23, was charged.
Three Charlotte men arrested after chase on I-85 in Rowan, Davidson
A crash on Highway 321 has closed the bridge over Lake Hickory on Tuesday afternoon.
Police: Crash closes Highway 321 bridge near Granite Falls
Paisley Grayson
AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from Durham
Wesley Todd McCracken
Man arrested after allegedly robbing Rock Hill bank

Latest News

Sun Fun Pools owner Tim Reid appeared in court Tuesday
Iredell Co. pool contractor goes to court, won’t answer questions from WBTV
Efforts were made to bring the Western & Southern Open to the Queen City.
Western & Southern Open staying in Cincinnati despite efforts to bring it to Charlotte
Mark Robinson initially failed to disclose wife’s charter school board seats
NC Lt. Gov. files amended ethics report after WBTV investigation
Avoiding student debt relief scams
Avoiding student debt relief scams
Police said officers are conducting an investigation near 1900 Pavilion Blvd.
Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says