Donations being raised for victims in Israel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Jewish Federation of North America has launched a national campaign to help victims of the attacks in Israel, as Hamas militants continue to carry out attacks along the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, Sam Bernstein with the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte said donations will go towards the immediate needs of the victims.

“Short-term, you know the needs that will be addressed are to help the victims of the terror, to provide support to people who have suffered from just imaginable trauma, and to rebuild infrastructure that has been destroyed,” shared Bernstein.

Jewish federations across the country are raising money in their communities.

