Documents: 19-year-old used knife, brass knuckles to assault woman in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed and assaulted another woman with brass knuckles in Gaston County on Tuesday night.

A police report from the Gastonia Police Department showed that the assault happened around 11 p.m. at a hotel on Wren Turnpike, just off of Highway 321 near I-85.

The report said the suspect, 19-year-old Maya Michelle Camp, used brass knuckles and a knife to stab and assault the victim during a fight.

Camp was arrested at the hotel shortly after the incident.

The condition of the 33-year-old victim is unknown.

Jail records show that Camp is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

She was given a $250,000 secured bond and is due in court on Wednesday.

