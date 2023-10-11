PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crime Stoppers: Thieves sought after daylight armed robbery at Charlotte arcade

The footage shows a suspect putting an employee in a headlock and moving the employee through the arcade.
By Alex Giles
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people responsible for an armed robbery at an arcade.

The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the AIA Arcade off The Plaza.

Surveillance footage from the arcade shows four people entering the business with guns.

“It was a very dangerous situation as all of them were armed,” Det. Rick Smith, with the CMPD Crime Stoppers, said. “It just shows that they have no regard for the safety of the community.”

The footage shows a suspect putting an employee in a headlock and moving the employee through the arcade. The video also shows that several of the suspects were armed during the robbery.

Smith said thankfully no one was hurt. He added that people who find themselves in the middle of an armed robbery should try to be cooperative with the robbers.

“If you are able to leave the business without being harmed, then you may be able to do that. All that we can ask in a situation like this is that you be as cooperative as you can,” Smith said.

He added that even if one of the suspects can be identified, that could lead detectives to multiple arrests.

“This business had pretty good camera, pretty good surveillance, so we’re just asking for the community’s help in identifying them,” the detective noted.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

