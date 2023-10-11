Crime Stoppers: Detectives working to identify people responsible for armed robbery at Charlotte arcade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people responsible for an armed robbery at an arcade.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 17 at the AIA Arcade in the 6100 block of the Plaza.

Surveillance footage from the arcade shows four people enter the business with guns.

“It was a very dangerous situation as all of them were armed,” said Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers. “It just shows that they have no regard for the safety of the community.”

The footage shows a suspect put an employee in a headlock and move the employee through the arcade. The video also shows that several of the suspects were armed during the incident.

Smith said thankfully no one was hurt during the armed robbery. He said people who find themselves in the middle of an armed robbery should try to be cooperative with the suspect(s).

“If you are able to leave the business without being harmed, then you may be able to do that. All that we can ask in a situation like this is that you be as cooperative as you can,” explained the detective.

He said that even if one of the suspects can be identified, that could lead detectives to multiple arrests.

“This business had pretty good camera, pretty good surveillance so we’re just asking for the community’s help in identifying them,” noted the detective.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

