Cooking and Medicinal Herbs demonstrations at Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society

18th century cooking and medicinal uses of herbs will be on display on the lawn at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum in Mt. Pleasant
Historic demonstrators Susie Worcester and Heather Archer will share their knowledge with...
Historic demonstrators Susie Worcester and Heather Archer will share their knowledge with visitors and answer questions at this free event(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - 18th century cooking and medicinal uses of herbs will be on display on the lawn at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum, 1145 N. College St. in Mt. Pleasant, on Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Historic demonstrators Susie Worcester and Heather Archer will share their knowledge with visitors and answer questions at this free event.

Susie Worcester is a member of The Historical Cooking Guild of the Catawba River and has done 18th century cooking demonstrations throughout the area, including monthly demos at the James K. Polk birthplace and Hugh Torance House and Store.

For the past two years she’s conducted open fire cooking workshops for attendees of the Fraser’s Ridge Homecoming event held at Leatherwood Mountain Resort in Ferguson, NC. Her menu at ECHS will focus on 1850s German cuisine using historically accurate techniques.

Heather Archer, who does demonstrations under the name Adelaide Leigh, has been fascinated with all things medical since she was a teen. She’s worked in pharmacy for many years and has been involved in many varied living history events at museums and historic sites in the greater Charlotte area. Her two hobbies - history and herbs - have intertwined, and she now demonstrates the history of herbal medicine.

“I love to see the moment when people make the connections between modern medicine and the remedies their ancestors used,” she says.

Housed on the campus of the former Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors, Western Carolina Male Academy and North Carolina College, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to restoring and preserving the rich history of eastern Cabarrus County. Admission to the museum is free; donations are appreciated.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

