CMPD: ‘Possibly hazardous’ device found in Charlotte detonated by bomb squad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An “old, possibly hazardous device” found at a home in northwest Charlotte was detonated by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police bomb squad, according to the department.

Police said there are no longer any active devices following the controlled detonation Wednesday afternoon.

Several Charlotte-area schools are facing transportation delays after the device was found at a home on Pine Mountain Road that was close to multiple schools.

The investigation into the device led to increased police activity and road closures in the area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent a message out to families to say that transportation for the following schools would be impacted: West Mecklenburg High School, River Oaks Academy, Coulwood STEM Academy, Piedmont Middle School, Lincoln Heights Montessori, Ranson Middle School, Whitewater Academy and Whitewater Middle School, Blythe Elementary, North Academy of World Languages, JM Alexander Middle School, Metro School, Charlotte Mecklenburg Academy, Long Creek Elementary and Turning Point Academy.

