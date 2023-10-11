PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte man wins $150,000 scratch-off prize

Edgar Hernandez won big with a cash prize of $106,876 after taxes.
The lucky man won playing the Cashword Multiplier game.
The lucky man won playing the Cashword Multiplier game.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Though the Powerball jackpot has risen to a record-breaking $1.73 billion, the numbers won’t be released until late Oct. 11.

However, one Charlotte man has already struck gold early, with a different game.

Edgar Hernandez took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and ended up winning a $150,000 prize, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

Hernandez bought his lucky Cashword Multiplier ticket from an Xpress Market on Tuckaseege Road in Mount Holly, lottery officials said.

The lucky winner claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,876.

