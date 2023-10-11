Charlotte man wins $150,000 scratch-off prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Though the Powerball jackpot has risen to a record-breaking $1.73 billion, the numbers won’t be released until late Oct. 11.

However, one Charlotte man has already struck gold early, with a different game.

Edgar Hernandez took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and ended up winning a $150,000 prize, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

Hernandez bought his lucky Cashword Multiplier ticket from an Xpress Market on Tuckaseege Road in Mount Holly, lottery officials said.

The lucky winner claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,876.

