‘Best brother ever’: Family, friends say murdered Wendy’s employee a hero

This comes after the teenager was shot and killed Friday at the Wendy’s in north Charlotte.
Family and friends of J’Karri Anderson are calling the 19-year-old a hero.
Family and friends of J'Karri Anderson are calling the 19-year-old a hero.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends of J’Karri Anderson are calling the 19-year-old a hero.

This comes after the teenager was shot and killed Friday at the Wendy’s in north Charlotte.

“They call him a hero because they felt like he protected them,” said family friend Ellen Clay. “It was J’Karri trying to get everyone else out of the way. And from their perspective he got him out of the way but he couldn’t get himself out the way.”

Clay says family members were told during the altercation inside the Wendy’s on West W.T. Harris Boulevard, Anderson put his life on the line.

At the time, she says, another relative and aunt were working.

“I knew the young man. It hurts,” Clay said.

Anderson’s co-worker, 21-year-old Christopher Franks, is accused of killing him.

“Young people are doing things out of obligations that they’re not obligated to be in or to speak for,” Clay said. “In my life, I say if you’re going to stand, stand for something. J’Karri stood for his family.”

Tuesday evening, Anderson’s family and friends remembered the Harding University High School graduate. From looking at TikTok videos to his younger brother sharing memories.

“My brother was the best brother ever. I looked up to him. He helped me with all my homework,” said Raymonte Tanner, J’Karri’s 11-year-old brother. “Played football basketball, played the game together. Mostly everything.”

Franks faced a judge Monday for his first court appearance. He was appointed a public defender.

Right now, funeral plans have not finalized for Anderson.

“He deserves to be remembered as a hero, that led his family and let that be. At least that is our prayer,” Clay said.

