Attorney General’s Office declines to comment on possible prosecution of A.G.’s mother

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Roxanne Wilson does not currently face any criminal charges.

If she eventually does, she’d face a prosecution system overseen by her son.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies are investigating allegations that the wife of Congressman Joe Wilson and mother of the S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson forced water and medicine into her mother’s mouth.

If charges are brought, they’d likely be prosecuted by 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard.

The S.C. Constitution gives Attorney General Alan Wilson the power to supervise Hubbard and all other prosecutors across the state.

WIS reached out to Wilson’s office for a comment on how the office will navigate any potential prosecution.

Spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office Robert Kittle sent WIS a statement reading:

Per standard office policy, the Attorney General’s Office does not comment on hypothetical situations.

WIS has no evidence showing the office has made any attempt to wield influence in the case.

The S.C. Supreme Court recently reaffirmed the Attorney General’s supervisory power in the high-profile Jeriod Price case.

Wilson sent 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson a letter following the ruling, explicating citing his power and instructing him to not offer Price a sentence reduction.

1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe said it’s very rare for an Attorney General to step in on a solicitor’s case and prosecutors operate with a large degree of independence.

“I’ve been a prosecutor now for 30 years and only once have I had an attorney general’s office try step in on a matter that I was involved in, and the Supreme Court gave it back to me,” he said.

Former prosecutor and Columbia defense attorney Johnny Gasser also said it’s rare for the Attorney General’s office to get involved, and questioned if there was a legal basis for it in this case.

“There’s an incident at a nursing home involving a mother and a daughter, I just could not imagine a situation where quite frankly any attorney general’s office in any state would get involved in a matter like that. There would be no reason to,” he said.

Hubbard’s office did not return a request for comment. Both Pascoe and Gasser spoke highly of Hubbard’s ethics.

“I know Solicitor Rick Hubbard, he is an incredible solicitor. Honest as the day is long. He’s going to do what’s right and I’m fairly certain knowing Attorney General Alan Wilson, heis going to stay away and let the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and Solicitor Rick Hubbard do their jobs,” Pascoe said.

Both Hubbard and Wilson endorsed Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon for re-election.

