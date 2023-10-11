PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Arrest warrant issued for Hornets forward Miles Bridges, MCSO says

According to the sheriff’s office, the warrant is related to previous domestic charges.
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) brings the ball up court during an NBA basketball...
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) brings the ball up court during an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges.

The sheriff’s office said the warrant is related to previous domestic charges and was issued Tuesday morning.

Bridges was previously investigated by the NBA and handed down a 30-game suspension without pay in April. Because Bridges missed the entirety of last season, 20 of those games are considered already served. He’ll miss the first 10 games of the 2023-24 season, according to the NBA.

The suspension came after Bridges allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in front of their two children in Los Angeles on June 27, 2022.

Bridges was charged with multiple offenses, but plead no contest to a felony domestic violence charge in November 2022, and had the other charges dismissed.

In the wake of the investigation, he missed the entire 2022-23 season and was not signed to an NBA contract.

Bridges signed a one-year contract with the Hornets in July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Highway 321 has closed the bridge over Lake Hickory on Tuesday afternoon.
Police: Crash closes Highway 321 bridge near Granite Falls
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
Dezire Reaquan Goldman is accused of stealing an ambulance from Iredell Health System.
Mooresville police arrest man accused of stealing ambulance, leading officers on chase
From left: Christopher Murrieta-Diaz, Eder Zapata, Gustavo Vergara, Melitona Vergara Sanchez,...
Drug house found within 1,000 feet of school, police say
Cortez Quandaz Springs, 23, was charged.
Three Charlotte men arrested after chase on I-85 in Rowan, Davidson

Latest News

Praying for an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict
Praying for an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict
Settlement reached after Gaston County Schools over payroll issues
Settlement reached after Gaston County Schools over payroll issues
Eastland Mall Merger
Two Project Leaders Talk about Eastland Mall Compromise
Teachers in Gaston County paid after months of payroll issues
Settlement reached after Gaston County Schools over payroll issues