Arrest warrant issued for Hornets forward Miles Bridges, MCSO says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges.

The sheriff’s office said the warrant is related to previous domestic charges and was issued Tuesday morning.

Bridges was previously investigated by the NBA and handed down a 30-game suspension without pay in April. Because Bridges missed the entirety of last season, 20 of those games are considered already served. He’ll miss the first 10 games of the 2023-24 season, according to the NBA.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/KyHspQ2SFi — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 14, 2023

The suspension came after Bridges allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in front of their two children in Los Angeles on June 27, 2022.

Bridges was charged with multiple offenses, but plead no contest to a felony domestic violence charge in November 2022, and had the other charges dismissed.

In the wake of the investigation, he missed the entire 2022-23 season and was not signed to an NBA contract.

Bridges signed a one-year contract with the Hornets in July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.