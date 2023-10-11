Arrest made in July break-in at Birkdale Village jewelry store

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Huntersville Police have arrested a man accused of burglarizing Fink’s Jewelers at Birkdale Village in late July.

Derrick Lamar Brooks, 33, of Concord, was arrested Sept. 20 by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, according to the Huntersville Police Department. Detectives went and assisted with extradition on Sept. 27.

Brooks was charged with breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking and/or entering, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and injury to personal property, online records from the Mecklenburg County Jail state.

He was booked and released on Sept. 28 on a $10,000 secure bond, according to Huntersville Police.

Brooks’ charges stem from the early-morning July 27 break-in. A witness said they saw a blue van parked outside the store, the front glass broken and several people inside the store.

It came about two weeks after men in masks carrying guns and sledgehammers robbed the same store.

