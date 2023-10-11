PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Annual fish fry at Rowan church to benefit family of young woman with Functional Neurological Disorder

Khloe and her twin brother J.T.
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The annual fish fry at Grace Lutheran Church in Rowan County will benefit the family of a young student diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder.

The event is Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the church located at 3020 Grace Church Road. Attendees can dine-in, drive-thru, or carry out their orders. An adult fish plate with fish, fries, slaw, dessert, and a drink is $15. A child’s plate is $7.

The recipient this year is 12-year-old Khloe Kioukis. According to her family, Khloe has suffered from numerous health issues since birth.

According to organizers, Khloe is developmentally disabled due to oxygen deprivation in the womb and from a near drowning incident. Serious problems with the pregnancy at 29 weeks caused Khloe’s mother Amanda to spend the last five weeks in the hospital. At the age of 5, Khloe nearly drowned in a friend’s pool. She had no heart rate, turned blue and coded two times before being put on life support.

She goes to school when possible but needs a full-time nurse and another attendant both present whenever she is able to attend. Despite her health difficulties, Khloe is a YFL cheerleader and her parents try to make her life a full one.

On the Facebook page Praying for Khloe, her mother, Amanda described Khloe’s health issues.

“In May of last year we received the news of Khloe’s diagnosis of Functional Neurological Disorder,” Amanda Kioukis wrote. “All of Khloe’s disabilities are invisible, yes she uses her wheelchair for school and long distances, she also has a helmet. Society feels if you can’t see a disability then there must not be one, you my friend are wrong. Although Khloe has several let me remind you, she gets up every day and puts a smile on her face.”

Treatments for Khloe are often not covered by insurance and include extensive travel. Amanda’s need to be available for Khloe throughout the day has also strained family finances.

A John Deere Gator, a 12-gauge shotgun and a 22 Magnum with scope will be raffled, as will dozens of baskets of interesting items. All those drawings will be done at 8 p.m., but participants don’t have to be present to win.

David Freeze and The Salisbury Post contributed to this story

