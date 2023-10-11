PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
2 adults, 2 children hurt after crash sends SUV into Rock Hill restaurant

A SUV and motorcycle collided, sending the SUV into the Burgers and Barley restaurant.
Four people, including two kids, were hurt after a crash sent a SUV into a Rock Hill restaurant.
Four people, including two kids, were hurt after a crash sent a SUV into a Rock Hill restaurant.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Four people, including two children, were hurt after a SUV and motorcycle collided in Rock Hill on Tuesday night, sending the SUV into a nearby restaurant.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Cherry Road, the Rock Hill Police Department said.

Officers said the SUV was traveling north on Cherry Road when it crossed the centerline, leading the motorcycle driver, who was coming from the opposite direction, to attempt to avoid it.

The vehicles hit, sending the SUV into the nearby Burgers and Barley building. Police said the crash caused significant damage to the restaurant.

Officers said the drivers of both the SUV and motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Two children, who were inside the SUV, were also taken to the hospital.

Rock Hill Police are investigating the crash.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

