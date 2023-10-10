Western & Southern Open staying in Cincinnati despite efforts to bring it to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Western & Southern Open tennis tournament will remain in Cincinnati, despite efforts to bring it to Charlotte.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The tournament’s website states it will take place Aug. 11 through Aug. 19, 2024.

Efforts were made to bring the Western & Southern Open to the Queen City.

Developers had proposed a world-class tennis facility called Project Breakpoint in the River District that would include four stadiums, five match courts and practice facilities.

The hope was the facility would be the home of the Western & Southern Open.

