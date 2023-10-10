PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

USPS announces holiday shipping deadlines, ditches seasonal price increase

A mailbox is seen in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
A mailbox is seen in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The United States Postal Service announced this year’s holiday shipping deadlines Tuesday, and for the first time since it began in 2020, there will be no temporary holiday price increase this year.

For a card, letter or package to arrive by Dec. 25, the USPS says the deadline for mailing by its new parcel shipping program USPS Ground Advantage is Dec. 16. First-Class Mail, which includes greeting cards, also has a deadline of Dec. 16.

The Priority Mail deadline is Dec. 18 (Dec. 16 in Hawaii) and Priority Mail Express is Dec. 20.

International deadlines depend on the destination. More information is available on the USPS website.

The Postal Service says it is not having a temporary holiday surcharge this year so it can offer “increased predictability in pricing for customers.” FedEx and UPS have already announced holiday price increases for this year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezire Reaquan Goldman is accused of stealing an ambulance from Iredell Health System.
Mooresville police arrest man accused of stealing ambulance, leading officers on chase
Paisley Grayson
AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from Durham
Cortez Quandaz Springs, 23, was charged.
Three Charlotte men arrested after chase on I-85 in Rowan, Davidson
A man was killed in an early-morning crash in the Granite Falls area on Monday.
Troopers: Man killed in Caldwell County crash
Wesley Todd McCracken
Man arrested after allegedly robbing Rock Hill bank

Latest News

The Hornets are still led by superstar LaMelo Ball, and will soon see the return of Miles...
Charlotte Hornets to tip off preseason action against Miami Heat
The complex will have both indoor and outdoor athletic fields, as well as an esports center and...
Charlotte City Council decides on future of Eastland Mall redevelopment
The social district would run roughly 1.3 miles along Central Avenue, from Morningside Drive to...
Charlotte City Council holds public hearing on Plaza Midwood social district
The incident happened on July 16 at the Ansonville Church of God, deputies said.
Deputies searching for 3 suspects accused of breaking in, vandalizing Anson County church
A teenager was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect early Tuesday morning.
16-year-old seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting