‘They have touched so many lives’: Charlotte couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte couple is celebrating their 70th anniversary on Tuesday. You read that correctly. Seventieth.

Patrick J. Kelly and June M. Kelly were married on Oct. 10, 1953. For those who love the sport of ice hockey, their names might be recognizable. Their love for the game is an incredible story.

A friend who attended hockey games with Pat over the past 18+ years, Marc Bochicchio, shared part of their story. He said as Mr. Kelly drives through the southeast to games, everyone stops him to say, “Hi,” and to ask how June is doing.

”Together, they have touched so many lives,” Bochicchio said. “I thought maybe sharing their story would help people to know this special couple is living right here in our community.”

Pat was born in 1935 in Ontario. He and June met as teenagers in 1952 at a public skating session. A year later, they were married. Pat had always played hockey, and after a short honeymoon trip, and a year of Juvenile Canadian hockey, he left for the United States to continue his pro-hockey career.

For the next decade, he and his wife would only see each other on occasion until the hockey season ended.

In 1969, now with three children, Pat returned home to Canada and told his wife that he was going to retire from the sport. He was going to take a job that would keep him closer to her, to help with their three children.

Just as Pat went to the phone to call to retire, June stopped him. As the story goes, she looked at him and said, “Stop. Let’s move to the States. I don’t ever want you to quit something you love.”

That year, they moved to a town outside Clinton, New York. Pat continued his pro-hockey career as a player and coach, and their kids got to watch dad play. In 1972, the family moved into a home in south Charlotte, where they still live today, more than 50 years later.

The same year they moved to Charlotte, Pat started traveling as a coach, working in the American Hockey League and NHL. Years later, in 1988, Pat and June helped start the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL). At the time, June was unpaid. She ran the league offices while Pat became league commissioner, traveled and ran hockey operations.

When the couple retired in 1997, the ECHL named a big award after Pat, calling it the Kelly Cup. In 2019, the ECHL wanted to acknowledge June Kelly for her contributions as well, and named the playoff MVP award the “June M. Kelly Trophy.”

Bochicchio said that over the years, the ECHL has become recognized as a respected pro hockey league and has affiliations with AHL and NHL teams. More than 1,000 players, coaches, officials and front office executives have made it to the NHL.

”Many attribute their success to Pat and June Kelly and their time when starting out their pro hockey career in the ECHL,” he said. “The ECHL is now in its 34th season. It started with five teams and now has 28 successful organizations across USA and Canada.”

Congrats, Pat and June on reaching 70 years together.

