Temperatures warming up for midweek as rain chances return Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures are warming up as we approach midweek, before things cool back off toward the weekend as rain chances return.

Tuesday will start out in the 50s before warming up to the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Some clouds could return Wednesday and Thursday, but the rain is likely to hold off until Friday.

Friday and Saturday could feature some scattered showers as the weekend gets underway.

By Sunday, temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s, a trend that will continue into the start of next week.

