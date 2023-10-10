Student, 14, charged for making threats of violence at NC high school

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old student has been charged after police say the student made threats of violence against a public school.

According to police in Lexington, NC, several threats of violence were made against Lexington High School in Davidson County.

The Lexington Police Department and Lexington City Schools say they continue working together to investigate and respond to the recent threats about the school that have been posted on social media.

According to police, four threats of violence to occur at Lexington Senior High School were posted. The first was made on October 3. The Lexington Police Department worked with Lexington City Schools to dismiss students in a “coordinated and safe manner.”

A second threat was made on October 4, investigators said. This time, there was no early dismissal. Police say another threat was made later that same day. Police and school officials determined that the safest course of action would be to delay the school start time on October 5.

On Monday, police say a fourth threat of violence was made through social media. School resource officers immediately began communicating with school staff, investigators, and police department command staff.

Members of the Lexington Police Department worked closely with Lexington City Schools’ staff to dismiss students in a coordinated and safe manner.

Police say that for the threat made on October 4, which resulted in the school delay on October 5, Lexington Police Department investigators have charged a 14-year-old student at Lexington Senior High School with felony communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

“Although a Lexington Senior High School student was charged in this incident, we must acknowledge that we do not focus investigative efforts exclusively on Lexington City School students,” police said in a press release.

Police said the investigations of all these threats are active and ongoing.

“We take these circumstances very seriously. Our students don’t deserve to live in fear nor continue to have their school days disrupted,” police said. “We ask that all community members join in with Lexington City Schools and Lexington Police Department in our efforts to stop this from happening.”

Police urged parents to be aware of what children are doing on social media, and to look at their phones and social media accounts.

Police say parents should share any concerning information that may be found with school administrators and resource officers. Reports can also be given by calling 911, or given information anonymously to Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

