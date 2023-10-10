Salisbury’s old K-Mart comes to life as new Ashley Furniture store

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, recently held the grand opening for a two in-one concept Ashley Store and Outlet in Salisbury.

“We’re proud to serve this community by bringing the number one name in furniture to Salisbury,” Charlie Malouf, Broad River Retail President and CEO said. “The response leading up to this event has been tremendous. This new Ashley Store and Outlet will be a cornerstone and staple for home furnishings and mattress shoppers within this community for years to come.”

The store is located at 815 E. Innes Street within the Innes Street Station shopping center at Exit 76 just off Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte. It was home to K-Mart for several years.

The expansive 45,000-square-foot dual-concept Ashley Store is set to become a premier destination for furniture and mattress shoppers across Rowan County and beyond, according to a press release.

“This Salisbury project represents Broad River Retail’s largest retail transformation project to date,” Malouf said. “We have made a significant investment to transform a vacant retail space into a vibrant and visually stunning shopping experience. We are thrilled to bring Ashley to Rowan County.”

The combination of an Ashley Store and Outlet under one roof revolutionizes the furniture shopping experience in the region, offering a wide variety of home furnishings at exceptional value, the press release says.

The site includes Ashley’s latest 7.0 store design, which introduces a new Store of the Future design and an enhanced shopping experience. Customers can experience a spacious Sleep Shop with a wide variety of mattresses, bases, pillows, and sleep systems from the best brands like Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, Purple, Bedgear, and Ashley-Sleep.

“This would not have been possible without our store construction team, our store design team, our merchandising team, and our visual team who collectively brought this vision to life,” Manny Rodrigues, Chief Operating Officer said. “I also want to thank our external partners from Ashley Furniture’s design team and our commercial real estate partner New South Properties.”

The Salisbury Ashley location is Broad River Retail’s 31st store in the Carolinas and Georgia, 19 of which are in North Carolina. In keeping with Broad River Retail’s dedication to the communities it serves, a portion of all mattress sales from the store will be donated to Ashley’s Hope to Dream program.

Since 2010, Hope to Dream has provided children in need with a twin mattress, bed frame, bedding, and pillow. Their efforts have given over 140,000 beds to children in need, improving their sleeping conditions and leading to a higher quality of life.

