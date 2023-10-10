PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan County Public Health will host CALM Suicide Prevention training

CALM, which stands Counseling on Access to Lethal Means, is a training that could actually help...
CALM, which stands Counseling on Access to Lethal Means, is a training that could actually help you save a life from suicide.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Public Health and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention are excited to announce that they will be hosting a CALM training on Tuesday, October 24th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

This training will be held in the Stanback Room, which is located at the Rowan County Public Library at 201 W. Fisher St. in Salisbury. This training is free.

CALM, which stands Counseling on Access to Lethal Means, is a training that could actually help you save a life from suicide.

“By reducing access to lethal means, such as firearms and medication, we can hopefully better determine whether a person who is at risk for suicide lives or dies,” said Amy Smith of Rowan Co. Public Health. “Not only does CALM focus on how to reduce access to the methods people may use to kill themselves, but it also covers how to identify people who may be considering suicide, how to ask them about their access to lethal methods, as well as how to work with them and their families to reduce access.”

Due to the nature of this training, it is limited to 30 individuals. Anyone that is interested in attending may register at https://calmconvo1024.attendease.com/.  

For more information, please contact Amy Smith at 704-216-8859 or at amy.smith@rowancountync.gov.

