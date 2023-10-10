PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
QC Life begins National Apple Month with Your Braisen Chef

A local chef made her signature apple croissant turnover.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In celebration of National Apple Month, this week QC Life is enjoying all things apple!

The fall temperatures are kicking in and the apple season is in full swing, so we’re learning a few things to do with those apples after you pick them.

Chef Reyaña Radcliff of Your Braisen Chef joined the show to talk about the benefits of children learning to cook and help make a kid-friendly croissant turnover with freshly picked apples.

Her recipe for the Quick Apple Croissants is below.

Ingredients:

1 can croissant dough

¾ cup white sugar

3 tsp cinnamon

2 sprinkle nutmeg

1 apple of choice

Equipment Needed

Oven

Pan spray

Sheet pan

Aluminum foil

Cutting Board

Knife

Method of Preparation:

  • Preheat Oven to 350 degrees
  • Line your sheet pan/cookie sheet with foil & lightly coat with pan spray, put to side
  • In a small bowl, mix sugar, nutmeg & cinnamon
  • Roll out croissant dough; if its not perforated, cut in half longways, then triangles from the halved pieces to make triangles
  • Sprinkle the entire croissant dough with sugar mix, leaving some to dip apples in
  • Slice your apple in half, then into fairly thick pieces, about a ¼ inch
  • Dip each apple slice in sugar mix, and place on the longest piece of the triangle dough
  • Roll triangle into croissant piece, and place on sheet pan, keeping some space between
  • Once all doughs are shaped, place in oven for 12-15 mins
  • While cooling, sprinkle any sugar mix left on top for garnish; serve warm

Be sure to check her out on Instagram and Facebook.

