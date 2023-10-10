Possible solutions in the works to help with vendor-business conflict in NoDa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some businesses and neighbors want restrictions on how vendors operate in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood.

That led to the vendors creating a petition to help them stay in the neighborhood, garnering over 1,600 signatures.

Charlotte City Councilmember Dante Anderson said the vendors and businesses are working on an agreement to move forward.

“I’ve been hearing this for the last couple of months, just talking to constituents and going to neighborhood association meetings,” Anderson said.

The issue concerned some vendors in NoDa, generally seen on the weekend selling arts and goods.

“We are definitely a vibe; we bring people out here from all over the city,” Karina Amaaya, vendor owner of Karina’s Vintage Archives, said.

Jesse Titus, the vendor owner of Block BeneFITS, said it’s his “full-time passion” that allowed him to build a “beautiful lifestyle from this.”

For some vendors in NoDa, this is their way of life while adding value to what the community is known for, the arts.

Businesses tell WBTV there isn’t a problem with most vendors, but some block sidewalks and storefronts, and are aggressive to customers and business owners.

“Just being respectful of the fact that we do pay rent to be here, and when we feel like we’re being disrespected by certain vendors because again, not all of them are like that. A lot of them are very helpful,” Gianna Spriggs, the owner of Curio, Craft & Conjure in NoDa, said.

Overall, Spriggs believes the vendors bring foot traffic to the community, especially since most businesses are bars and restaurants.

The NoDa neighborhood and business association tells WBTV it is working to create a task force of community members, businesses, street vendors and board members to draft community guidelines.

“What we’re trying to do first and foremost is come to an amicable relationship between the street vendors and the shop owners so they can coexist,” Anderson said.

Vendors and businesses want to make sure NoDa still feels artsy and believes the vendors add to the experience.

“With some organization and teamwork, I think that we could create a beautiful community that allows both the businesses and street vendors to survive,” Spriggs said.

“We have shown face, we’ve spread the word and we’re only here to spread love and art in the arts district, so hopefully things come to a good standard,” Titus added.

Anderson said no official proposals have been submitted to the city.

Community conversations will continue over the next few weeks, along with the next steps with the task force and how things move forward here.

