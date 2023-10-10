Police: Crash closes Highway 321 bridge near Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has shut down a bridge at the edge of Caldwell and Catawba counties on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Highway 321 bridge over Lake Hickory is closed due to the incident, the Granite Falls Police Department said.

Police said the crash involves several vehicles and that the bridge will be closed for “a while.”

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

