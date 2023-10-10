PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Crash closes Highway 321 bridge near Granite Falls

The crash happened on the bridge over Lake Hickory.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has shut down a bridge at the edge of Caldwell and Catawba counties on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Highway 321 bridge over Lake Hickory is closed due to the incident, the Granite Falls Police Department said.

Police said the crash involves several vehicles and that the bridge will be closed for “a while.”

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezire Goldman is accused of stealing an ambulance from Iredell Health System.
Mooresville police arrest man accused of stealing ambulance, leading officers on chase
Paisley Grayson
AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from Durham
Cortez Quandaz Springs, 23, was charged.
Three Charlotte men arrested after chase on I-85 in Rowan, Davidson
A man was killed in an early-morning crash in the Granite Falls area on Monday.
Troopers: Man killed in Caldwell County crash
Wesley Todd McCracken
Man arrested after allegedly robbing Rock Hill bank

Latest News

The crash happened on I-85 North near I-485.
Multi-vehicle crash closes part of I-85 in northeast Charlotte
Wilkinson Boulevard at Westerly Hills Drive is expected to be closed for hours.
Police: ‘Traffic hazard’ shuts down busy west Charlotte intersection
Traffic alert
Troopers: I-40 West reopen following fatal crash
One person was killed and another was hurt in a crash on I-77 on Friday morning.
Troopers: 1 killed, 1 hurt in crash on I-77 in Chester County