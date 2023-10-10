PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

One of last Tulsa Race Massacre survivors dies

Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.
Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the last three known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa, Race Massacre has died.

Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.

The World War II veteran died in Denver, where he lived for many years.

Ellis was a few months old when he and his sister Viola Fletcher were taken from Tulsa as their family fled from racial violence.

In June 1921, a white mob targeted Black residents and destroyed Tulsa’s Black Wall Street district.

Nearly 300 people were killed, and more than 1,000 homes were destroyed.

The last two remaining survivors are Ellis’ 109-year-old sister Fletcher and 108-year-old Lessie Benningfield Randle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezire Goldman is accused of stealing an ambulance from Iredell Health System.
Mooresville police arrest man accused of stealing ambulance, leading officers on chase
Paisley Grayson
AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from Durham
A man was killed in an early-morning crash in the Granite Falls area on Monday.
Troopers: Man killed in Caldwell County crash
Cortez Quandaz Springs, 23, was charged.
Three Charlotte men arrested after chase on I-85 in Rowan, Davidson
Four juveniles are accused of stealing a car from Charlotte and having handguns, Monroe Police...
Police: Juveniles stopped in stolen car, handguns found

Latest News

The Hornets are still led by superstar LaMelo Ball, and will soon see the return of Miles...
Charlotte Hornets to tip off preseason action against Miami Heat
The complex will have both indoor and outdoor athletic fields, as well as an esports center and...
Charlotte City Council decides on future of Eastland Mall redevelopment
The social district would run roughly 1.3 miles along Central Avenue, from Morningside Drive to...
Charlotte City Council holds public hearing on Plaza Midwood social district
Four threats of violence were made against Lexington Sr. High School in Davidson County,...
Student, 14, charged for making threats of violence at NC high school