PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Making delicious pumpkin gnocchi with Pasta & Provisions

Brent Martin, executive chef of Pasta & Provisions, joined the show and shared his recipe.
Brent Martin, executive chef of Pasta & Provisions, joined the show and shared his recipe.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Pumpkin is all the rage right now, so we treated ourselves to a nice, delicious dish.

Brent Martin, executive chef of Pasta & Provisions, joined the show and shared his pumpkin gnocchi in brown butter with thyme recipe.

The dish features pillowy-soft gnocchi, cooked golden brown on the outside and bathed in a decadent brown butter sauce with fried thyme.

For those of you wanting to try it at home, the recipe for the tasty gnocchi is below.

Ingredients:

  • 2/3 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1/2 cup ricotta
  • 1 1/4 cup flour
  • 1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • Black pepper
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 4 tbsp butter
  • 4 sprigs fresh thyme

Directions:

  1. Place all gnocchi ingredients in a bowl. Use a spoon to mix well. The dough should be soft.
  2. Dust work surface with flour. Tip dough out and work dough into a log shape.
  3. Cut dough into 6 pieces. Roll into ropes then cut into squares.
  4. Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
  5. Cook gnocchi for approximately 1 minute or until the Gnocchi floats to the surface. Then drain.
  6. Meanwhile, melt 1 teaspoon of butter plus the oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Add the gnocchi and cook, shaking the pan until the gnocchi starts to brown.
  7. Add remaining butter, once it melts, add the thyme. Cook until the gnocchi is golden brown. Add salt to taste.
  8. Garnish with pepper and shaved parmesan.

Related: New restaurant brings the French countryside to Charlotte

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concord police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning a person was barricaded and armed around...
Concord police: Incident involving armed, barricaded person resolved
Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane in a...
Victim identified in deadly north Charlotte neighborhood shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming
Torques Alonzo Strudwick, 28, was charged.
Warren Co. man wanted on violent criminal charges arrested after pursuit in Rowan Co.

Latest News

QC Life’s Kristen Miranda shows us a trick to make a sweet and frightening dessert
Making Spooky Donuts for the Halloween season!
The Bottle Tree is hosting a French wine dinner Nov. 6
The Bottle Tree celebrates the fall season with QC Life
They're preparing to open to the public next week.
‘Monarch Market’ bringing a wealth of culinary options to Uptown
Southern Christmas Show, Nauti or Nice premieres Nov. 9
Tis’ the season: Getting a preview of the Southern Christmas Show
The social event will help animals in need of a home
Waverly Witches Night Out Wine Walk helps benefit animals needing a home