Making delicious pumpkin gnocchi with Pasta & Provisions
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Pumpkin is all the rage right now, so we treated ourselves to a nice, delicious dish.
Brent Martin, executive chef of Pasta & Provisions, joined the show and shared his pumpkin gnocchi in brown butter with thyme recipe.
The dish features pillowy-soft gnocchi, cooked golden brown on the outside and bathed in a decadent brown butter sauce with fried thyme.
For those of you wanting to try it at home, the recipe for the tasty gnocchi is below.
Ingredients:
- 2/3 cup canned pumpkin
- 1/2 cup ricotta
- 1 1/4 cup flour
- 1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1 egg
- 1/4 tsp salt
- Black pepper
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 4 tbsp butter
- 4 sprigs fresh thyme
Directions:
- Place all gnocchi ingredients in a bowl. Use a spoon to mix well. The dough should be soft.
- Dust work surface with flour. Tip dough out and work dough into a log shape.
- Cut dough into 6 pieces. Roll into ropes then cut into squares.
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
- Cook gnocchi for approximately 1 minute or until the Gnocchi floats to the surface. Then drain.
- Meanwhile, melt 1 teaspoon of butter plus the oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Add the gnocchi and cook, shaking the pan until the gnocchi starts to brown.
- Add remaining butter, once it melts, add the thyme. Cook until the gnocchi is golden brown. Add salt to taste.
- Garnish with pepper and shaved parmesan.
