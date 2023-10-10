Kannapolis to host free document shredding event Saturday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, October 14th, from 9 a.m. until noon, the Kannapolis Environmental Services Department and the Kannapolis Youth Council will host a free document shredding event at Public Works, 1401 Bethpage Road Kannapolis NC.

This event is for Kannapolis residents only. Document shredding is limited to five file boxes per person, which is the equivalent of two 40-gallon trash bags. No businesses please.

For more information, call Transportation and Environmental Services at 704-920-4444.

