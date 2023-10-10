PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Iredell Co. pool contractor goes to court, won’t answer questions from WBTV

Sun Fun Pools owner Tim Reid appeared in court Tuesday
Sun Fun Pools contractor ignores WBTV's questions after his court appearance Tuesday in...
Sun Fun Pools contractor ignores WBTV's questions after his court appearance Tuesday in Statesville, NC.(Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)
By Claire Kopsky
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sun Fun Pools owner Tim Reid appeared in court Tuesday for the first time after being arrested on charges of failure to work after being paid.

WBTV began investigating the company and Reid in July after dozens of customers called saying they were out tens of thousands of dollars because their pool projects were never finished.

Some customers have been trying for more than two years to get Reid to finish their pools. Some projects were never started; others are left mid-project with a hole of mud and still others are just missing the final key elements that make it safe to swim.

Reid showed up for his court appearance Tuesday, something his customers have been asking him to do at their homes for years.

A judge advised Reid that he could face a maximum of 60 days in jail. Reid told the judge he wanted his own attorney and was given another court date.

He was arrested Thursday following a WBTV story about his storefront closing and customers still left with holes in their yards waiting to go swimming.

He bonded out for $1,000 quickly after he turned himself in.

Following his Tuesday appearance, WBTV asked him outside the courtroom if he had anything to say to the people who are out money since he did not finish their pool projects. He walked away muttering, ”I can’t do this,” and refused to answer any questions.

The families that spoke to WBTV said they never wanted to take their pool contractor to court, they just want what they paid for.

Reid’s next day in court is set for Oct. 27.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezire Reaquan Goldman is accused of stealing an ambulance from Iredell Health System.
Mooresville police arrest man accused of stealing ambulance, leading officers on chase
Cortez Quandaz Springs, 23, was charged.
Three Charlotte men arrested after chase on I-85 in Rowan, Davidson
Paisley Grayson
AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from Durham
Wesley Todd McCracken
Man arrested after allegedly robbing Rock Hill bank
A man was killed in an early-morning crash in the Granite Falls area on Monday.
Troopers: Man killed in Caldwell County crash

Latest News

Avoiding student debt relief scams
Avoiding student debt relief scams
Vendor concern by some neighbors and businesses in NoDa
Possible solutions in the works to help with vendor-business conflict in NoDa
Columbia Presbyterian Community
Report: Wife of Rep. Joe Wilson accused of assaulting 98-year-old mother in Lexington County
The shooting happened on Rosetree Court.
16-year-old seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting