Iredell Co. pool contractor goes to court, won’t answer questions from WBTV

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sun Fun Pools owner Tim Reid appeared in court Tuesday for the first time after being arrested on charges of failure to work after being paid.

WBTV began investigating the company and Reid in July after dozens of customers called saying they were out tens of thousands of dollars because their pool projects were never finished.

Some customers have been trying for more than two years to get Reid to finish their pools. Some projects were never started; others are left mid-project with a hole of mud and still others are just missing the final key elements that make it safe to swim.

Reid showed up for his court appearance Tuesday, something his customers have been asking him to do at their homes for years.

A judge advised Reid that he could face a maximum of 60 days in jail. Reid told the judge he wanted his own attorney and was given another court date.

He was arrested Thursday following a WBTV story about his storefront closing and customers still left with holes in their yards waiting to go swimming.

He bonded out for $1,000 quickly after he turned himself in.

Following his Tuesday appearance, WBTV asked him outside the courtroom if he had anything to say to the people who are out money since he did not finish their pool projects. He walked away muttering, ”I can’t do this,” and refused to answer any questions.

The families that spoke to WBTV said they never wanted to take their pool contractor to court, they just want what they paid for.

Reid’s next day in court is set for Oct. 27.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.