Future racing stars take to the track in Mooresville with NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity

Nathon Lyons, center, is a 14-year-old who is dreaming of being a NASCAR Cup driver.
Nathon Lyons, center, is a 14-year-old who is dreaming of being a NASCAR Cup driver.
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR is working to make the sport more diverse, and as part of that plan, it is developing young drivers through the NASCAR Drive for Diversity. For three days this week young drivers from 12 to 21 years old are taking part in a combine to evaluate their skills to see if they’re ready to race in the various series across the country.

The young drivers come from across the country, and from other countries. They are racing go-carts today, but they aren’t just learning how to go faster. They are learning other skills like the ability to listen to feedback, to be physically fit, and to develop their personalities.

NASCAR and Rev Racing are hosting the Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine. After going through a careful process, 15 drivers were chosen to travel to Concord, N.C, and Florence, S.C, to be evaluated by judges from across the NASCAR industry. Each participant will be assessed in different areas, from physical fitness and on-track performance to media and marketing skills.

The NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program was created in 2004 to develop and train top drivers from diverse backgrounds and experiences, both on and off the track.

“They’ll be evaluated on well they take and apply feedback, how physically fit that they are. These carts are pretty heavy so they get around pretty quick and it’s a good workout for the drivers and then tomorrow,” said Brandon Thomson, Vice-President for NASCAR Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “How do you communicate with the car. How do you take an apply feedback from the crew chief and mechanics who are wrong on the cars and obviously how fast you can go.”

They are hoping to follow in the tire tracks of other diverse drivers like Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suarez, and Kyle Larson, and NASCAR wants to help them to do that.

“A lot of times what has kept drivers from competing is really just exposure and being able to have a place to find and mine the talent and that’s really what the goal of the Drive for Diversity program is, not only identify the talent but to mine the talent, right, and to craft and develop the talent,” Thompson added.

14-year-old Nathan Lyons moved to Concord from Texas two years ago to follow his dream of competing in NASCAR.

“When I was 6 I went to a NASCAR race. I had a program at my school and they gave us free NASCAR tickets, you had to read enough books, and I really wanted to go, so ever since that I’ve been really addicted to the sport,” Lyons said. “Before that I was just a normal kid, playing with crayons, stuff like that.”

Mom Leah Lyons supports her son in his quest for a racing career.

“I absolutely love it. I’m a race fan also,” Lyons said. “It’s absolutely just, to see him be able to go after his dream, to support him, to do what he loves, it’s absolutely amazing. I just want him to go as fast as he can and do the best that he can.”

