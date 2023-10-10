Free community event featuring fast cars and fire safety tips, Oct. 10th

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - To mark the start of Fire Prevention Week, October 8-14, 2023, the Concord Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), and NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver/Owner Joey Gase, for a community event at Fire Station 12.

The event is Tuesday, October 10, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Fire Station 12, 3300 Roberta Rd, Concord.

Guests will include State Fire Marshal Mike Causey, Concord Fire Department and NFPA fire and life safety experts, along with NASCAR Driver/Owner Joey Gase with Emerling-Gase Motorsports.

Emerling-Gase’s #35 Toyota featured a Sparky the Fire Dog paint scheme at Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 Xfinity Series Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Attendees will receive vital information on protecting themselves and their families from fire. Residents and families will have opportunities to tour the fire station, meet Sparky the Fire Dog and take photos with Joey Gase and the #35 Toyota.

In addition to the racecar, participants can expect giveaways and a display of fire apparatus at both events.

