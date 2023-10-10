PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Drug house found within 1,000 feet of school, police say

Officers have arrested six people in connection to the months-long operation.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A two-month drugs and weapons operation led to the arrest of six Union County residents.

The investigation had been going on for the last two months and involved the Monroe Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the Waxhaw Police Department, and special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Related: Woman facing drug, child abuse charges after being found unconscious in Union Co. parking lot

Two homes were identified as sources of supply for drug and firearm sales in Monroe and Indian Trail, according to the Monroe Police Department. One was located on Proverbs Court in Indian Trail and the other on Lasalle Street in Monroe.

Search warrants uncovered a “large quantity” of drugs, guns, money, and Glock switches, according to Monroe Police. One of the homes is said to have been located within 1,000 feet of a school, investigators said.

The following people were charged in connection with the operation, according to Monroe Police:

Christopher Murrieta-Diaz (19 years old)

  • Possession of a weapon of mass destruction (multiple counts)
  • Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances (multiple counts)
  • Trafficking in cocaine (multiple counts)
  • Possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine (multiple counts)
  • Manufacturing/selling/distributing/possessing controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school

Murrieta-Diaz remains in custody under a $1,750,000 secured bond.

Gustavo Vergara (19 years old)

  • Possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine
  • Possession of a weapon of mass destruction
  • Possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule I controlled substance
  • PWISMD SCH I controlled substance
  • PWISD marijuana
  • Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances

Vergara received a secured bond of $100,000 and no longer remains in custody on initial charges.

Since Vergara’s release, investigators have obtained additional warrants for his arrest and Vergara is currently wanted by law enforcement.

Renee Garcia-Romero (18 years old)

  • Possession of a weapon of mass destruction (multiple counts)
  • Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances (multiple counts)
  • Trafficking in cocaine

Garcia-Romero remains in custody under a $900,000 secured bond.

Pedro Medina Marcelino (24 years old)

  • Possession of a weapon of mass destruction (multiple counts)
  • Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances (multiple counts)
  • Trafficking in cocaine

Marcelino remains in custody under a $500,000 secured bond.

Eder Zapata (37 years old)

  • Felony possession of cocaine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Child abuse
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Zapata remains in custody under a $10,000 secured bond.

Melitona Vergara Sanchez (46 years old)

  • Felony possession of cocaine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Child abuse
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Sanchez remains in custody under a $10,000 secured bond.

Items seized from search warrants:

  • 17 firearms
  • 26 Glock auto sear devices (Glock switches)
  • 265 grams of cocaine
  • 9 grams of mushrooms
  • 9 grams of marijuana
  • 1602 grams of THC vape
  • 1,306 THC buds
  • 448 grams of THX wax
  • 239 grams of mushroom plants
  • 31.5 grams of mushroom edibles
  • $20,000 US currency

Items seized during the investigation leading to search warrants:

  • 3 firearms (One with Glock switch installed)
  • 24 Glock auto sear devices (Glock switches)
  • Approximately 140 grams of cocaine

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezire Reaquan Goldman is accused of stealing an ambulance from Iredell Health System.
Mooresville police arrest man accused of stealing ambulance, leading officers on chase
Cortez Quandaz Springs, 23, was charged.
Three Charlotte men arrested after chase on I-85 in Rowan, Davidson
Paisley Grayson
AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from Durham
Wesley Todd McCracken
Man arrested after allegedly robbing Rock Hill bank
A man was killed in an early-morning crash in the Granite Falls area on Monday.
Troopers: Man killed in Caldwell County crash

Latest News

The scene on Krefeld Drive
1 injured, child safe after officer shoots suspect, SWAT situation in Charlotte
Ansonville Church of God vandalism footage
Deputies searching for 3 suspects accused of breaking in, vandalizing Anson County church
The shooting happened on Rosetree Court.
16-year-old seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting
Each participant will be assessed in different areas, from physical fitness and on-track...
Future racing stars take to the track in Mooresville with NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity