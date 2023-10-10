Drug house found within 1,000 feet of school, police say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A two-month drugs and weapons operation led to the arrest of six Union County residents.

The investigation had been going on for the last two months and involved the Monroe Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the Waxhaw Police Department, and special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Two homes were identified as sources of supply for drug and firearm sales in Monroe and Indian Trail, according to the Monroe Police Department. One was located on Proverbs Court in Indian Trail and the other on Lasalle Street in Monroe.

Search warrants uncovered a “large quantity” of drugs, guns, money, and Glock switches, according to Monroe Police. One of the homes is said to have been located within 1,000 feet of a school, investigators said.

The following people were charged in connection with the operation, according to Monroe Police:

Christopher Murrieta-Diaz (19 years old)

Possession of a weapon of mass destruction (multiple counts)

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances (multiple counts)

Trafficking in cocaine (multiple counts)

Possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine (multiple counts)

Manufacturing/selling/distributing/possessing controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school

Murrieta-Diaz remains in custody under a $1,750,000 secured bond.

Gustavo Vergara (19 years old)

Possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine

Possession of a weapon of mass destruction

Possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule I controlled substance

PWISMD SCH I controlled substance

PWISD marijuana

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances

Vergara received a secured bond of $100,000 and no longer remains in custody on initial charges.

Since Vergara’s release, investigators have obtained additional warrants for his arrest and Vergara is currently wanted by law enforcement.

Renee Garcia-Romero (18 years old)

Possession of a weapon of mass destruction (multiple counts)

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances (multiple counts)

Trafficking in cocaine

Garcia-Romero remains in custody under a $900,000 secured bond.

Pedro Medina Marcelino (24 years old)

Possession of a weapon of mass destruction (multiple counts)

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances (multiple counts)

Trafficking in cocaine

Marcelino remains in custody under a $500,000 secured bond.

Eder Zapata (37 years old)

Felony possession of cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Child abuse

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Zapata remains in custody under a $10,000 secured bond.

Melitona Vergara Sanchez (46 years old)

Felony possession of cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Child abuse

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Sanchez remains in custody under a $10,000 secured bond.

Items seized from search warrants:

17 firearms

26 Glock auto sear devices (Glock switches)

265 grams of cocaine

9 grams of mushrooms

9 grams of marijuana

1602 grams of THC vape

1,306 THC buds

448 grams of THX wax

239 grams of mushroom plants

31.5 grams of mushroom edibles

$20,000 US currency

Items seized during the investigation leading to search warrants:

3 firearms (One with Glock switch installed)

24 Glock auto sear devices (Glock switches)

Approximately 140 grams of cocaine

