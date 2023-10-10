Deputies searching for 3 suspects accused of breaking in, vandalizing Anson County church

ANSONVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators in Anson County have released surveillance video after three people allegedly broke into and vandalized a church during the summer.

The incident happened on July 16 at the Ansonville Church of God, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said in July that the suspects wrote a racial slur inside the church and caused “a significant amount of vandalism.”

Video showed the three people walking around the property, which is right next to Ansonville Elementary School, and up next to the church building before driving away.

Surveillance footage showed the suspects, two young men and a young woman, leaving the church in a white four-door Honda Civic, likely a 2016-18 model.

“Detectives continue to work diligently on the case,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. “We recognize the community is a valuable partner in our investigations.”

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle should contact the sheriff’s office at 704-694-4188.

