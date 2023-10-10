PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Daylight hours growing shorter and shorter as the Winter Solstice approaches

More than half an hour of daylight has been lost since the official start of fall.
This time of year, the days are getting shorter and shorter.
This time of year, the days are getting shorter and shorter.(WBTV First Alert Weather)
By Al Conklin
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While we’ve enjoyed some fantastic fall weather around the Carolinas over the past few weeks, you’ve probably noticed the days are getting shorter.

On Sept. 23, the first official day of autumn, Charlotte enjoyed 12 hours and 6 minutes of daylight. Today, that number has been whittled down by more than a half hour.

As it does every fall, that trend will continue. Losing about two minutes each day, by Halloween, the sun will rise at 7:43 a.m. and set at 6:42 p.m. That’s a loss of more than a full hour from the start of the month.

Looking ahead, while not everyone is a fan of switching the clocks, unless Congress was to change the policy, we’ll fall back one hour Sunday, Nov. 5. Those who enjoy an earlier sunrise will rejoice.

As the start of winter nears, the days are getting shorter.
As the start of winter nears, the days are getting shorter.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

That morning, the sun will come up just before 6:30 a.m. But there’s a cost. We’ll be dark that evening, long before 6 o’clock, as the sun will set at 5:25 p.m., allowing for just 10 hours and 37 minutes of available daylight. And it gets worse.

By the time we get around to the Winter Solstice on Dec. 23, the sun won’t rise until nearly 7:30 a.m. and will set at 5:15 p.m., allowing for just nine hours and 47 minutes of possible sunlight. It’s the shortest day of the year, just before Christmas.

Christmas is about partially about gifts, though, and it does get better!

By Valentine’s Day, the sun will set after 6 p.m. and we’ll have gained more than a full hour of available daylight from the start of winter.

So, if you’re not a fan of the shorter days, unfortunately, it will get worse before it gets better. But, it will get better. And as the song goes, the sun WILL come up tomorrow! Just a little bit deeper into the morning.

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezire Goldman is accused of stealing an ambulance from Iredell Health System.
Mooresville police arrest man accused of stealing ambulance, leading officers on chase
Paisley Grayson
AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from Durham
A man was killed in an early-morning crash in the Granite Falls area on Monday.
Troopers: Man killed in Caldwell County crash
Cortez Quandaz Springs, 23, was charged.
Three Charlotte men arrested after chase on I-85 in Rowan, Davidson
Four juveniles are accused of stealing a car from Charlotte and having handguns, Monroe Police...
Police: Juveniles stopped in stolen car, handguns found

Latest News

Temperatures warming up for midweek as rain chances return Friday
Temperatures warming up for midweek as rain chances return Friday
Temperatures warming up for midweek as rain chances return Friday
Temperatures warming up for midweek as rain chances return Friday
Seasonable for the middle of the week...
Getting a little warmer this week
Highs in the 60s and 70s
Warmer Weather This Week Before Late-Week Cold Front