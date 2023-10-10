Charlotte’s Jewish community gathers together in solidarity with Israel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of people traveled to Shalom Park to pray for Israel on Monday night.

The Levine Jewish Community Center hosted the vigil for Israel, in the spirit of solidarity and resolve.

Those who came out recited prayers and also lit candles in remembrance of the lives lost to the violent attacks by Hamas militants in Israel.

Attending the gathering, Mickela Kayea lit a candle in memory of a friend she said did not survive while attending a music festival over the weekend.

“They’re my family. Those are people I know that I’ve seen in videos running and screaming,” Kayea said. “One of my friends that I just got word from that he made it safe, and then we got word that there’s a friend who didn’t make it safe and they just identified her body.”

Tair Giudice, the chief impact officer for The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte said it is important for the community to check on their Jewish friends.

“Reaching out to your Jewish friends, co-workers,” he said. “Reaching out to the Jewish community and asking just how we’re doing is important. Educating ourselves about what’s going on.”

“We are all hurting. We are one. We are all in one,” Kayea said. “You hurt one of us, the entire country is going to come together no matter where were are in the world. There is nothing that will stop us from being arm-in-arm, hand-in-hand.”

The Levine Jewish Community Center’s Jewish Family Services is offering therapy and support groups.

If you are interested, click here for more information.

Related: People in Charlotte community with ties to Israel and Palestine react to deadly conflict

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.