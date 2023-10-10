PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte’s Jewish community gathers together in solidarity with Israel

Community holds vigil in solidarity with Israel
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of people traveled to Shalom Park to pray for Israel on Monday night.

The Levine Jewish Community Center hosted the vigil for Israel, in the spirit of solidarity and resolve.

Those who came out recited prayers and also lit candles in remembrance of the lives lost to the violent attacks by Hamas militants in Israel.

Attending the gathering, Mickela Kayea lit a candle in memory of a friend she said did not survive while attending a music festival over the weekend.

“They’re my family. Those are people I know that I’ve seen in videos running and screaming,” Kayea said. “One of my friends that I just got word from that he made it safe, and then we got word that there’s a friend who didn’t make it safe and they just identified her body.”

Tair Giudice, the chief impact officer for The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte said it is important for the community to check on their Jewish friends.

“Reaching out to your Jewish friends, co-workers,” he said. “Reaching out to the Jewish community and asking just how we’re doing is important. Educating ourselves about what’s going on.”

“We are all hurting. We are one. We are all in one,” Kayea said. “You hurt one of us, the entire country is going to come together no matter where were are in the world. There is nothing that will stop us from being arm-in-arm, hand-in-hand.”

The Levine Jewish Community Center’s Jewish Family Services is offering therapy and support groups.

If you are interested, click here for more information.

Related: People in Charlotte community with ties to Israel and Palestine react to deadly conflict

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezire Goldman is accused of stealing an ambulance from Iredell Health System.
Mooresville police arrest man accused of stealing ambulance, leading officers on chase
Paisley Grayson
AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from Durham
A man was killed in an early-morning crash in the Granite Falls area on Monday.
Troopers: Man killed in Caldwell County crash
Cortez Quandaz Springs, 23, was charged.
Three Charlotte men arrested after chase on I-85 in Rowan, Davidson
Four juveniles are accused of stealing a car from Charlotte and having handguns, Monroe Police...
Police: Juveniles stopped in stolen car, handguns found

Latest News

The social district would run roughly 1.3 miles along Central Avenue, from Morningside Drive to...
Charlotte City Council holds public hearing on Plaza Midwood social district
The expansive 45,000-square-foot dual-concept Ashley Store is set to become a premier...
Salisbury’s old K-Mart comes to life as new Ashley Furniture store
Terry Osborne, Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board, and Dr. Ken Ingle, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College,...
Rowan Chamber announces new officers and directors
Emerling-Gase’s #35 Toyota featured a Sparky the Fire Dog paint scheme at Saturday’s Drive for...
Free community event featuring fast cars and fire safety tips, Oct. 10th
Document shredding is limited to five file boxes per person, which is the equivalent of two...
Kannapolis to host free document shredding event Saturday