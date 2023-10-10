Charlotte Hornets to tip off preseason action against Miami Heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets have wrapped up their training camp and will take the court on Tuesday evening for their first preseason matchup of the year.

The Hornets, still led by superstar guard LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and others, will face off with the Miami Heat, who are fresh off an appearance in last year’s NBA Finals.

Tuesday’s preseason matchup is the first of four for Charlotte, who will officially tip off the regular season on Oct. 25 against the Atlanta Hawks.

After Tuesday, the Hornets will play the Wizards, Thunder and Celtics in tune-up games. The contests against Oklahoma City and Boston will both be home games for Charlotte.

Hard work ✔️

Intensity ✔️

Enthusiasm ✔️



Setting the tone for the season. #LetsFly35 pic.twitter.com/R04IqxEIlz — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 7, 2023

Perhaps the two biggest offseason developments for the Hornets was the return of Miles Bridges, and the drafting of Brandon Miller with the second-overall pick.

Bridges missed all of the 2022-23 season after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend just days before he was due to receive a massive contract in free agency.

He has since pleaded no contest to the charges, and was given a 30-game suspension by the NBA. However, the league determined that since he missed all of the previous year, 20 of those games are already considered served, meaning he will sit out only the first 10 games of the Hornets’ upcoming season.

According to reports, Bridges is not eligible to participate in preseason games due to the suspension.

As for Miller, the rookie forward out of Alabama showed flashes of potential during the Summer League, but struggled to shoot the ball consistently. In five games, he averaged 15.2 points per game on just 38% shooting. It is his offensive upside that made him so intriguing for teams at the top of the draft.

Miller spent just one season with the Crimson Tide, becoming the first player to win SEC Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Tournament MVP in the same season. His performance made him one of 10 finalists for the Wooden Award, which is given to the best college basketball player each year.

While both Miller and Bridges hope to inject some excitement and offensive firepower into a Hornets team that struggled mightily this past season, the fate of the upcoming campaign likely remains hinged on the continued development of LaMelo Ball.

Ball is coming off the best season of his young career, where he averaged more than 23 points, six rebounds and eight assists per game. He is one of the most dynamic point guards on the planet, and has gotten better each year of his Hornets career.

The 22-year-old phenom was given a five-year maximum contract extension, worth up to $260 million during the offseason, so he figures to stick around in Charlotte for some time to come. The biggest concern with him is his ability to stay healthy. He has missed time with several injuries during his first three seasons, missing a total of 74 contests during that span.

Other notable returning players for Charlotte are Rozier, P.J. Washington and veteran Gordon Hayward. Cody Martin and centers Nick Richards and Mark Williams are also back with the Hornets.

They will tip off Tuesday’s game against the Heat at 7:30 p.m. Fans can tune in to Bally Sports Southeast or NBA TV. WFNZ will carry the team’s radio broadcast.

Related: ‘A single, simple goal’: New Charlotte Hornets owners discuss purchase, desire to win

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.