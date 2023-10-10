Charlotte City Council decides on future of Eastland Mall redevelopment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council members made a decision Monday night on what to do with the Eastland Mall redevelopment.

Council members unanimously passed a plan on how the redevelopment will go forward.

The indoor sports complex will have 16 volleyball courts, 30 pickleball courts, a fitness center and several other recreational areas. There will also be an outdoor sports field, a food and beverage pad and more than 800 parking spaces.

Council estimates the entire redevelopment will cost around $90-100 million.

