Charlotte City Council decides on future of Eastland Mall redevelopment

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council members made a decision Monday night on what to do with the Eastland Mall redevelopment.

Council members unanimously passed a plan on how the redevelopment will go forward.

The indoor sports complex will have 16 volleyball courts, 30 pickleball courts, a fitness center and several other recreational areas. There will also be an outdoor sports field, a food and beverage pad and more than 800 parking spaces.

RELATED: Charlotte City Council votes to delay Eastland Yards decision, seeking proposal ‘compromise’

Council estimates the entire redevelopment will cost around $90-100 million.

