Charlotte City Council creates first social district

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council has established its first social district in the Queen City.

Council members said only Plaza Midwood’s Merchant Association applied to establish a social district.

Social districts are designated areas where people can walk between bars, restaurants and shops with alcoholic drinks.

Although several other districts have pre-applied, including Charlotte Center City Partners and RSVP South End, Plaza Midwood’s application was passed unanimously by council members.

Their social district will be roughly 1.3 miles along Central Avenue.

