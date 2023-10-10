PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte City Council creates first social district

Council members said only Plaza Midwood’s Merchant Association applied to establish a social district.
Social districts are designated areas where people can walk between bars, restaurants and shops...
Social districts are designated areas where people can walk between bars, restaurants and shops with alcoholic drinks.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council has established its first social district in the Queen City.

Council members said only Plaza Midwood’s Merchant Association applied to establish a social district.

Social districts are designated areas where people can walk between bars, restaurants and shops with alcoholic drinks.

RELATED: After years of discussion, applications open for social districts in Charlotte

Although several other districts have pre-applied, including Charlotte Center City Partners and RSVP South End, Plaza Midwood’s application was passed unanimously by council members.

Their social district will be roughly 1.3 miles along Central Avenue.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
2 shot and 1 dead in South Charlotte
Man hurt, woman killed in south Charlotte shooting, CMPD searching for a suspect
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Traffic alert
Troopers: I-40 West reopen following fatal crash
A domestic situation at the Springhill Suites by the Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte left...
Charlotte security guard shoots man during domestic situation, officers say

Latest News

DMV Commissioner calls for pause; Some prosecutors ask for review of system.
Chaos and controversy precede eCourts launch in Mecklenburg County
People in Charlotte community with ties to Israel and Palestine react to deadly conflict
People in Charlotte community with ties to Israel and Palestine react to deadly conflict
The monument was spray-painted late Saturday night, officials said.
Monument honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. vandalized in Concord
Christopher Franks was appointed a public defender.
Murder suspect appears in court; questions remain after north Charlotte Wendy’s shooting
Council members unanimously passed a plan on how the redevelopment will go forward.
Charlotte City Council decides on future of Eastland Mall redevelopment