2 charged with murder after man dies following Gaston Co. shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges have been upgraded against two men accused of shooting and killing someone in Gaston County.

The Gaston County Police Department says Christopher Brewer and Jerry Johnson Jr. are now charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators said the suspects shot Shane Woody, 55, on Rocky Ridge Way on Sept. 29; he later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Brewer and Johnson were initially charged with attempted murder and robbery.

Both are in jail without bond.

