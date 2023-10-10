PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

2 charged with murder after man dies following Gaston Co. shooting

Both are in jail without bond.
They were initially charged with attempted murder and robbery.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges have been upgraded against two men accused of shooting and killing someone in Gaston County.

The Gaston County Police Department says Christopher Brewer and Jerry Johnson Jr. are now charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators said the suspects shot Shane Woody, 55, on Rocky Ridge Way on Sept. 29; he later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Brewer and Johnson were initially charged with attempted murder and robbery.

Both are in jail without bond.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezire Reaquan Goldman is accused of stealing an ambulance from Iredell Health System.
Mooresville police arrest man accused of stealing ambulance, leading officers on chase
Cortez Quandaz Springs, 23, was charged.
Three Charlotte men arrested after chase on I-85 in Rowan, Davidson
Paisley Grayson
AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from Durham
Wesley Todd McCracken
Man arrested after allegedly robbing Rock Hill bank
A man was killed in an early-morning crash in the Granite Falls area on Monday.
Troopers: Man killed in Caldwell County crash

Latest News

Vendor concern by some neighbors and businesses in NoDa
Possible solutions in the works to help with vendor-business conflict in NoDa
Columbia Presbyterian Community
Report: Wife of Rep. Joe Wilson accused of assaulting 98-year-old mother in Lexington County
The shooting happened on Rosetree Court.
16-year-old seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting
Sun Fun Pools contractor ignores WBTV's questions after his court appearance Tuesday in...
Iredell Co. pool contractor goes to court, won’t answer questions from WBTV