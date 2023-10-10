16-year-old seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old was seriously hurt after he was shot in northeast Charlotte on Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Rosetree Court, just off Tom Hunter Road, around 1 a.m., a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report showed.

The report showed the teenager was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect.

Medic said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

