Troopers: Man killed in Caldwell County crash

The crash happened on Grace Chapel Road early Monday morning.
A man was killed in an early-morning crash in the Granite Falls area on Monday.
A man was killed in an early-morning crash in the Granite Falls area on Monday.(Arizona's Family)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed when his SUV ran off the road early Monday morning, officials said.

The crash happened on Grace Chapel Road near Quail Creek Drive around 1:40 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash occurred as the man was driving north on Grace Chapel Road, crossed the center line, drove off the left side of the road, and hit a tree.

The man, 63-year-old Charles Rodney Allison Jr., died at the scene.

An investigation revealed that neither alcohol nor speed were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

