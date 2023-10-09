Troopers: Man killed in Caldwell County crash

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed when his SUV ran off the road early Monday morning, officials said.

The crash happened on Grace Chapel Road near Quail Creek Drive around 1:40 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash occurred as the man was driving north on Grace Chapel Road, crossed the center line, drove off the left side of the road, and hit a tree.

The man, 63-year-old Charles Rodney Allison Jr., died at the scene.

An investigation revealed that neither alcohol nor speed were factors in the crash.

Related: ‘It’s devastating’: Neighbor remembers family killed in Cabarrus County car crash

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.