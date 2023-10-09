Traffic court paused as eCourts rolls out in Mecklenburg County with delays, learning curves

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Traffic court is paused for the week in Mecklenburg County as the courthouse makes its official transition from a paper-based case system to eCourts, a digital software package designed to bring North Carolina’s court system into the 21st century.

On Monday, the courthouse day began with a significant learning curve as judges, attorneys, clerks, and other staff applied their software training in real life amid hundreds of courthouse proceedings.

Court sessions experienced significant delays, particularly in the morning, as staff adjusted. By mid-afternoon, Mecklenburg County district attorney Spencer Merriweather said the amount of time needed to complete a session had decreased.

Many of Merriweather’s concerns centered on issues that would be difficult to plan for or foresee prior to launch.

“In one of our courtrooms realized that inmates, for instance, weren’t being delivered to court,” Merriweather said. “That was all because the sheriff’s office didn’t have the usual paper documents.”

Before the launch, courthouse officials chose to pause traffic court for the week to allow the courthouse time to adjust before taking on the vast number of cases that typically pass through the county’s traffic court in any given week.

Officials with the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts who are overseeing the eCourts transition across the state painted a fairly optimistic picture of the launch when speaking with WBTV around 1pm.

“The whole court system has really been structured around being around a file, we call a shuck, for decades and decades,” AOC Director Ryan Boyce said. “Just getting used to that being online, pulling stuff up, is just a little bit of a learning curve I think.”

Meanwhile, defense attorneys and other sources inside the courthouse told WBTV that the day was anything but easy, with nearly all experiencing delays and issues as they tried to process standard cases.

In the district attorney’s office, Merriweather said his staff came in on Sunday to make sure they were fully prepared for the launch; for all the clerk and other courthouse staff, he had nothing but praise for their preparation.

“When you consider just the drastic change that is involved with taking an entire paper-driven system and putting it on any system, and to actually hold court with as many sessions as you have in Mecklenburg County, it’s nothing short of amazing.”

Around 4:30 in the evening, sources inside the courthouse told WBTV they began running into additional issues, errors, and delays that they hadn’t experienced earlier in the day. At that time, there were still nearly twenty initial appearances to process across two different courtrooms.

The eCourts launch in Mecklenburg County comes amid some skepticism from top leaders around the state. Two district attorneys in counties where eCourts ran as a pilot program the last six months have publicly called for an independent review.

Meanwhile, N.C. DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin called last week for a pause on the launch in Mecklenburg County, citing concerns with driver’s license data processed between the DMV and the courts.

Tyler Technologies, the company behind the software, is facing a federal lawsuit alleging wrongful arrests and lost cases in the four pilot counties where eCourts was first launched in February.

